Fear building under the Thai coup

‎It is hard to write under these conditions. I am talking about the days before the martial law. Then when the army declared martial law, my family and I grew worried at the intention of the army. Fear of the worst.

Yesterday, the army took control of Thailand. The fear building had finally come. Coup. There is no more democracy in my country. Even the constitution that the Democrats sought to protect and the Pheu Thai Party wanted to change, became obsolete. The army power was the name of the new politics of Thailand.

This morning the army commanded more than 100 influential people to report to them. My former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra was among them. Some pro-democracy politicians and leaders have been arrested by the army. We are scared about this crackdown.

I have changed homes twice four days before and during the martial law. We are away from Bangkok ka. I cannot write often for my blog ‎but I will try later but you can find me tweet-ing everyday.