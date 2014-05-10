Pro-government movement call for calm in the face of PDRC violence

‎Red-Shirt leaders have urged their supporters to remain calm in the wake of what they view as provocation by the People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC).

The judiciary coup, as many had predicted, has taken away the rights of the Thai people. First the Constitutional Court made the February election invalid and then the unconstitutional removal of Ms. Yingluck Shinawatra as the caretaker Prime Minister has created a deepening rift. Even though many critics and human rights advocates have linked the court to the judiciary coup, the Red-Shirt leadership is to be praised for calling for calm. There is a time and place for the opposition towards the greater injustice.

After the failure of Mr. Suthep Thaugsuban’s “final battle” on May 9 in Bangkok, the Red-Shirt movement have not taken the bait set by the so-called People’s Democratic Reform Committee and the war rooms of the Democrat Party. It has been mentioned that Suthep is demanding for the force removal of the Thai Cabinet using his influence in the Senate.

Let us hope that the Thai army is keeping a distance from the bait that has been laid before them.