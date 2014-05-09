Pro-PDRC candidate elected as Thai Senate Speaker

The new Senate Speaker is Mr. Surachai Liangboonlertchai, who won 96 votes while Pol Gen Jongrak Jutanont, the other candidate, got 51, with one absention.

Mr. Surachai, an appointed senator, was a deputy speaker and acting speaker of the upper house. He is backed by the Group of 40 appointed senators, the anti-government People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) and elected senators from the South mainly affiliated with the unpopular Democrat Party.

Meanwhile the public is outraged at the growing violence on the first day of the “Final Battle” declared by PDRC chief Suthep Thaugsuban. The mob occupied the Government House and the Parliament, damaging public property and intimidating the public and security personnel.

One incident with the allies of the PDRC, that left a man injured. Check the video:-

