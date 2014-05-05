Annual Coronation Celebration

May 5th marks the coronation anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. It is also observed as a public holiday. It was on May 5, 1950 that His Majesty pronounced his oath of coronation: “We shall reign with righteousness for the benefits and happiness of the Siamese people.”

The annual coronation celebrations usually involve a three-day event which starts with a ritual merit-making ceremony on May 3 to honor the King’s ancestors. By tradition, the royal coronation ceremony signifies the official recognition of the ruling monarch.